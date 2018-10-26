Charity team takes on cycling challenge

Video

Emma Burrows was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma when she was 25 and over eight years the cancer returned four times.

Now in remission, she has started volunteering at the Cancer Research shop in Darlington.

In a bid to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, the team is cycling 874 miles (1,400km), the distance from Land's End to John O'Groats, on an exercise bike in the shop.