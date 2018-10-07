'First time I saw my baby I said goodbye'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The story of how Lottie King set up Leo's charity
A grieving mother who lost one of her twins at birth has founded a charity in his memory to help other families deal with the pain.
The first time Lottie King met her baby Leo in January 2015 it was to say goodbye.
But now with a dedicated team of parents, psychotherapists, consultants and nurses, the Teesside group works to raise awareness of premature babies.
-
07 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-45765418/the-story-of-how-lottie-king-set-up-leo-s-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window