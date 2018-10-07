'First time I saw my baby I said goodbye'
Video

The story of how Lottie King set up Leo's charity

A grieving mother who lost one of her twins at birth has founded a charity in his memory to help other families deal with the pain.

The first time Lottie King met her baby Leo in January 2015 it was to say goodbye.

But now with a dedicated team of parents, psychotherapists, consultants and nurses, the Teesside group works to raise awareness of premature babies.

