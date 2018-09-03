Bungee jumping while serenaded with ukuleles
George Formby Society president bungees off Tees Transporter Bridge

The president of the George Formby Society jumped off the Tees Transporter Bridge to the sound of ukuleles being played to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Caroline Stewart wanted to raise money for the association after her friend and fellow society member Lesley Fowkes was diagnosed with the illness.

As she performed her sponsored bungee jump, society members sang and performed George Formby songs on the riverside.

