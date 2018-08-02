Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'OCD helped me claim quiz crowns'
Reigning Brain of Britain champion and 2014 Mastermind victor Clive Dunning has battled Obsessive Compulsive Disorder since he was a small child.
Mr Dunning, from Norton, Teesside, believes "one of the few upsides" of the illness has been his desire to learn facts.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window