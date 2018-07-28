'I feel part of the Boro family'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My long-distance love for Middlesbrough'
Yusuf Jama is a well-known face at Middlesbrough FC after becoming a social media star.
Despite living 250 miles (400km) away in London, he has been supporting the Boro for more than 20 years.
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window