US student makes girl 3D arm
Video

American student makes 3D arm for County Durham girl

Chloe Smith, eight, had meningitis as a baby which caused development problems with her arms and legs.

Her family appealed for help on Twitter and it was spotted by American student Edward Whipple.

The 12-year-old student created a 3D-printed arm for Chloe and travelled from Miami to County Durham hand it over himself.

  • 23 Jul 2018
