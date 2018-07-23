US student makes girl 3D arm

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
American student makes 3D arm for County Durham girl
Chloe Smith, eight, had meningitis as a baby which caused development problems with her arms and legs.
Her family appealed for help on Twitter and it was spotted by American student Edward Whipple.
The 12-year-old student created a 3D-printed arm for Chloe and travelled from Miami to County Durham hand it over himself.
-
23 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-44903562/american-student-makes-3d-arm-for-county-durham-girlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window