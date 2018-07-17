The boy who is allergic to the sun

Video

A teenager who is allergic to the sun said he "hasn't been out for weeks" because the weather has been so hot.

Leo Saunders, 13, from Middlesbrough, has xeroderma pigmentosum - an allergy to ultraviolet light - which is extremely rare and has no cure.

He said he sometimes gets "nasty comments" while wearing protective clothes but that his school and family are "really supportive".