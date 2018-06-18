How one man forgot who his wife was
Brain haemorrhage meant Darlington man did not know wife

A Darlington man has told how he suffered a brain haemorrhage and woke up to no longer know who his wife was.

Michael Clark has now had 12 years of recovery after being in a coma and paralysed.

