Stockton stroke survivor encourages others to 'never give up'
Sarah Harbron, from Stockton-on-Tees, had a stroke aged 29.
The 31-year-old said it "baffled" doctors due to her young age. Now, after two years, she has taken part in a sponsored walk and says other survivors should "never give up".
08 Jun 2018
