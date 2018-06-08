Woman suffered stroke at 29
Stockton stroke survivor encourages others to 'never give up'

Sarah Harbron, from Stockton-on-Tees, had a stroke aged 29.

The 31-year-old said it "baffled" doctors due to her young age. Now, after two years, she has taken part in a sponsored walk and says other survivors should "never give up".

