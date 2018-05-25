Council to rip up OAP's 1750 flower bed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Officials say roses are 'nuisance' to passers-by
A council is threatening to rip up a flower bed belonging to 92-year-old Thelma Peppert.
Dalton Piercy Parish Council, near Hartlepool, says it blocks public access and was only ever "tolerated".
But Thelma says she has has maintained her roses for the last 50 years.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-44246245/officials-say-roses-are-nuisance-to-passers-byRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window