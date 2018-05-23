Helping boxers train during Ramadan

Media player
Stockton academy helps boxers train during Ramadan
A boxing coach in Stockton, Teesside, is running training sessions catered for those who still want to train during Ramadan.
During the month of Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset.
Imran Naeem, from Natural Progression Boxing Academy, says the sessions are aimed at being done just before people break their fast.
23 May 2018
