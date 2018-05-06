The girl who inspired a town to clean up

Video

A 10-year-old girl has inspired a town to clean up after hearing about a whale which was washed up with a stomach full of rubbish.

Jessica Stones set up Seaton Beach Squad in her home town of Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, last year.

The crew now has more than 250 members and fills eight wheelie bins every fortnight.

Eleven-year-old Grace Measor is a member of the group, and despite undergoing cancer treatment still comes along to lend a hand.