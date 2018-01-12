'Dashcam' footage captures 1910 life

Media player
Stockton High Street in 1910 caught on camera
Stockton in 1910 is captured on a camera fitted to a horse and cart.
Footage shows people on the High Street on a busy market day.
Commissioned by a local cinema in 1910, it forms part of the BFI national archive.
12 Jan 2018
