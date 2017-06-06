Family in restaurant during attack
Video

London attack: 'He stabbed the guy on the floor' says witness

A family described the scene as people were hurt in a restaurant during the attack in London.

The Clarke family from Middlesbrough were in the restaurant during the attack on Saturday night.

Paul Clarke said the "horrible" images were still "playing around in his head".

  • 06 Jun 2017