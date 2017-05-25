Ariana fan writes letter to singer

Media player
A girl who was at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert has written the star a letter
A 10-year-old girl from Teesside who was at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on Monday has written the star a letter.
Poppy Sutcliffe said she heard the explosion caused by suicide bomber Salman Abedi which killed 22 people, including children, and injured a further 64.
-
25 May 2017
