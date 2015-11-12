Media player
Ashleigh Hall murder: Grandfather in plea over internet
The grandfather of a teenager who was murdered by a paedophile after making contact online is warning youngsters about the dangers of the internet.
Ashleigh Hall, 17, from Darlington, was lured to her death in 2009 by a man she had mistakenly befriended on the internet.
Mike Hall has now joined Det Supt Alastair Simpson to issue a warning for people to beware of the dangers lurking on the internet.
12 Nov 2015
