Duncan Shrewsbury is a GP and academic from Brighton, but when they grace the stage as a drag queen, they go by the name of Dame Birley Shassey.

Duncan – who uses they/them pronouns – said they bring their “authentic self” to their work as a doctor.

“People can see that [I am] queer and comfortable in my queerness,” Dr Shrewsbury said.

They hope this may help LGBTQ+ patients open up about difficult aspects of their own experiences.

This video was not filmed during Dr Shrewsbury's working hours as a GP.

Video journalist: Rosie Blunt