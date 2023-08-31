A burglar who stopped to pour himself a pint during a break-in at a hotel in West Sussex has been jailed.

Harry Rose, 25, forced entry into the hotel near Gatwick Airport and stole several bottles of spirits before pausing for a beer.

He had earlier stolen food and drink from a store inside the airport's North Terminal during a shop theft.

Rose, of Ifield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and shoplifting, and was jailed for eight weeks at Brighton Magistrates' Court.