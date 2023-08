A 91-year-old man says coaching fencing "liberates" him and keeps him alive.

Don Coe, from Rotherfield, East Sussex, coaches at the Royal Tunbridge Wells Fencing Club.

He trains people who are more than 70 years younger than he is.

Mr Coe said: “I’m better at it now than when I was younger. I’m not as fast, but I’m more accurate.”

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner