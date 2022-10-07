The owner of a construction company, who suffered anxiety and panic attacks at work, is encouraging his staff to talk about their own mental heath.

Andrew Mann, who runs a company based in Crowborough, East Sussex, has introduced programmes for his workers to talk about their feelings.

The building industry, which is predominately male-based, has higher suicide rates than the national average.

Mr Mann said: "I ignored it for so long. I didn't think I needed help."