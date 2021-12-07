This is the moment three deer set off a couple's Ring doorbell in the early hours of the morning.

The animals activated the device's front door alert at 04:30 BST on Wednesday morning, prompting Daniel Hansell, from Uckfield, to check the footage when he woke up for work.

"I checked it in my half drowsy state and had to double take what I saw - three big deer at the front door", he said. "I shouted 'oh my god' and doing that woke up the partner as she thought something bad had happened."

Daniel said he and his partner moved into the house about two months ago and they had seen the "odd deer in the wood behind the garden, however nothing like this."