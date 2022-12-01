Two women who met Mark Brown on an escort website disappeared, with no trace of one of them ever being found.

Alexandra Morgan, known as Alex by her friends and family, was reported missing days after visiting Brown at his East Sussex farm in November 2021.

Brown killed her and then burned her body in a converted oil drum.

While investigating Ms Morgan's death, officers discovered Brown's girlfriend Leah Ware had disappeared the previous May. She has never been found.