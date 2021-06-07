An e-scooter rider who knocked over an elderly woman while trying to evade police has been jailed.

Myra Wood, 79, was crossing a road in Bexhill, East Sussex, when she was struck.

She was knocked over and suffered extensive injuries, including a fractured eye socket.

Paul Satchell, 58, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was given a 16-month jail sentence and banned from driving for three years.

Mrs Wood, who agreed for footage of the incident to be released, said: "The collision left me with physical and mental scars that have fundamentally affected my quality of life. I know I am a shadow of my former self.”