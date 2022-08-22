Pictures of a baby being passed over a wall to soldiers shocked the world as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

The baby was cared for by a doctor from Sussex, Lt Col Ben Caesar, who was working in a field hospital in Kabul.

One year later, he told BBC South East health correspondent Mark Norman he now uses his military experience to run special clinics for veterans at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

