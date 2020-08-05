Teacher Sam Alvarez is spending her summer holidays running the distance from Land's End to John O' Groats in 30 days - and all without leaving her home town of Seaford, East Sussex.

After struggling with her mental health in the past, she has decided to raise awareness and money for the mental health charity MIND through her epic seafront run.

