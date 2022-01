Trevor Weeks has been rescuing wildlife for 36 years since he was a teenager.

He set up the charity East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service in 1996.

The service, which is based in the village of Whitesmith, near Hailsham, has grown to help 5,000 animal casualties every year.

Trevor said: "Rescuing animals is so important to me because it's my passion in life."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner