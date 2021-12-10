Climate change: Brighton Green MP Caroline Lucas seeks tough new pledges
England’s only Green MP, Caroline Lucas, says the UK needs to overhaul its laws to tackle the climate emergency.
She has introduced the Climate and Ecology Bill to Parliament, which includes ambitious new targets for reaching net zero and is backed by groups including Extinction Rebellion.
But how likely is it to change the law?
BBC South East’s Political Editor Charlotte Wright investigates.
Video by Charlotte Wright and David Kifford.