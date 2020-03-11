Taking pebbles from the beach "disrupts nature" and can lead to flooding and coastal erosion, according to experts.

Currently £1,000 fines can be issued for removing pebbles from the coastline.

John Barlow, senior lecturer in Applied Geomorphology at the University of Sussex, said: "By removing pebbles you could affect the ability of the beach to defend coastal areas from wave attack."

