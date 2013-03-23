Danielle Evans is "not the average size beauty queen", as she puts it, but she wants to challenge people's misconceptions about pageants.

Having won the title of Miss Brighton 2021, Ms Evans will compete as a finalist in this year's Miss Great Britain contest.

She also loves rugby, playing as prop for her local team, and has set up the Try Me campaign, which aims to break stereotypes of women in sport.

Ms Evans said: "I love rugby and beauty pageants because they both allow me to be my authentic self."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner