Zara Slattery's illness started as a sore throat, but she was eventually fighting for her life as a flesh-eating bug attacked her body.

The artist, from Brighton, East Sussex, was placed in a medical coma for over a fortnight and her husband was told to prepare for the worst.

Ms Slattery recovered but lost a leg, and has now turned the drug-induced visions of her coma into a graphic novel.

Journalist: Mark Norman

Produced by: Bob Dale and Tom Darby