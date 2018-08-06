Footage has emerged of a man kicking out while perched on the edge of a precarious chalk cliff.

His actions were filmed from a boat off Splash Point, near Seaford, in East Sussex.

The RNLI criticised his actions and warned that chalk cliffs can crack with no notice.

The charity said there have been 50 cliff falls in the county over the last year. A spokesperson said: "We'd advise anyone walking along clifftops to take great care and to stay a safe distance from the edge."