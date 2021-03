A dancer who is on the verge of turning 100 is putting her skills to use to raise money for NHS charities.

Dinkie Flowers, from Shoreham, West Sussex, ran her own dance school right up until last year's lockdown. Now she is fundraising by taking part in workout sessions three times a week.

The dancer, who has performed "all over the world", thinks it is important "not to sit on your bum all day".