A man has been reunited with his childhood toys after he spotted them on a news report about the restoration of a train station.

Guy Wright was watching a BBC South East story about the restoration of Bishopstone Station, in Seaford, East Sussex, and "couldn't believe it" when he saw his old teddy bear on the screen.

The toys had been left behind in the station shop decades earlier, but the volunteers behind the restoration soon reunited him with his former possessions.