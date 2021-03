Pub owner Jen Left has started an unusual service, delivering beer to her customers' doorsteps on her bicycle during lockdown.

The landlady, who runs the Hand in Hand pub in Brighton, says most of her deliveries are birthday presents.

She has even made a replica of the pub which travels around the city on two wheels with her.

Jen said: "I bring a little bit of lockdown joy to people."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner