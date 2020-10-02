Critical care staff in one Sussex's biggest hospitals have said they are "mentally and physically exhausted" after spending a year fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Intensive care units in hospitals around the country have filled with patients since Covid-19 arrived in the UK in February 2020.

Staff at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton said that even with vaccines now being rolled out, they do not feel they can see an end to their stressful workload.

Reporter: Mark Norman, health correspondent

Filmed by: Andrew Marshall