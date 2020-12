An unlikely friendship developed between a student and a man in his 80s after the two began exchanging notes.

Louise Harman, from Worthing, West Sussex, noticed flowers appearing on the same spot in the South Downs every fortnight. When she left a note with some of the flowers, she got a response from Bob Dumsday, and the two began to regularly leave messages for each other.

"I was just so grateful for his friendship", Ms Harman said.