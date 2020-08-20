'I love photography and I love being autistic'
Autism: Photography helps Horsham man overcome lockdown anxiety

A Sussex man is using his hobby of taking photographs to help overcome his anxiety.

Joe James, from Horsham, has autism and being confined during lockdown sent his "anxiety levels through the roof".

His love of photography has helped him gain confidence to go out again as lockdown measures ease.

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner

