'I love photography and I love being autistic'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Autism: Photography helps Horsham man overcome lockdown anxiety
A Sussex man is using his hobby of taking photographs to help overcome his anxiety.
Joe James, from Horsham, has autism and being confined during lockdown sent his "anxiety levels through the roof".
His love of photography has helped him gain confidence to go out again as lockdown measures ease.
Video journalist: Stuart Maisner
-
20 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-53834629/autism-photography-helps-horsham-man-overcome-lockdown-anxietyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window