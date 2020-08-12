Media player
Dame Vera Lynn death: Daughter praises global support
Thousands of people from all over the world have written to Dame Vera Lynn's family expressing their condolences since her death, according to her daughter.
The singer, who was known as the Forces' Sweetheart, died on 18 June, aged 103.
Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said: "The letters have helped enormously."
12 Aug 2020
