Drag is 'like a suit of armour that I put on'
Charli Finch used to struggle with body confidence, but following the death of his father when he was aged 16, he lost nine stone and began performing as a drag queen.
The 19-year-old from Seaford, East Sussex, said he took the experience of losing a parent and "turned it into passion and drive".
"It's like a suit of armour that I put on when I wear the wig," he added.
07 Aug 2020
