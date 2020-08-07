'I'm the only drag queen in Seaford'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drag is 'like a suit of armour that I put on'

Charli Finch used to struggle with body confidence, but following the death of his father when he was aged 16, he lost nine stone and began performing as a drag queen.

The 19-year-old from Seaford, East Sussex, said he took the experience of losing a parent and "turned it into passion and drive".

"It's like a suit of armour that I put on when I wear the wig," he added.

  • 07 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Meet the heavy metal drag queen