Lewes Prison criticised over death of teenager in custody
A prison where a 19-year-old took his own life "could have done something years ago", according to the man's mother.
Jamie Osbourne, who had been described as "grossly psychotic", died while on remand in Lewes Prison.
He had been left in a room with a ligature point.
The prison said staff are now trained to spot vulnerable inmates.
03 Aug 2020
