Coronavirus: Third woman sentenced over lockdown party attack
Two young women have been jailed and a third given a suspended sentence, after a police officer was attacked while breaking up a party at the height of lockdown.
Officers were called to a house in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on 8 April, at a time when large gatherings were banned.
One officer suffered a head injury while a second was taunted by one of the women, who claimed she had Covid-19.
30 Jul 2020
