'It doesn't feel anywhere near over'
Covid-19: NHS staff tell of exhaustion treating patients

NHS staff have spoken of the physical and emotional exhaustion they have faced dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Critical care unit workers at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital also criticised people risking a surge in cases by crowding onto the resort's beaches.

Matron Lucy Pitt said: "I felt slightly overwhelmed with sadness. I think we need to be more sensible."

  • 01 Jul 2020
