'We wash our hands about a zillion times a day'

Video

Primary schools reopened for select years on 1 June, leaving educators with "a lot to get our heads around," according to teacher Natasha McKay.

"It's been strange," she said, adding that the children at Upper Beeding Primary School, in West Sussex, have been "so excited to see each other".

But while they were happy to see their friends, pupils seemed less thrilled with some of the new measures in place, with one commenting that they now have to wash their hands "about a zillion times a day".

Video Journalist: Neil Pringle