‘I’m so excited I couldn’t sleep’

EasyJet flights have started up again after three months of lockdown.

The low-cost carrier has begun flights from 22 airports across Europe, including eight in the UK.

The airline will begin flights from London Gatwick, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast on mainly domestic routes.

EasyJet plans to fly on half its 1,022 routes in July rising to three-quarters of routes in August, although with less frequent flights.

The operator of Gatwick Airport said the UK needed to take part in the recovery of the aviation industry across Europe "as quickly as possible".