Inside Gatwick Airport's empty North Terminal
Gatwick Airport has been operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but due to a massive fall in passenger numbers it shut down one of its two terminals.

On 15 July the airport plans to reopen its North Terminal, which has been closed since the beginning of April.

Before the passengers return to that part of the airport, the BBC was given a rare glimpse at a terminal completely devoid of people.

Video journalist: Neil Pringle

  • 10 Jun 2020