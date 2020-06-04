Media player
Coronavirus: Venturing outside after nearly three months
Because she has severe asthma, Sophie Hughes has not left her Brighton flat in nearly three months.
People deemed to be in high risk groups, like Ms Hughes, were told to shield themselves at the beginning of the lockdown.
The latest government advice is that it is now safe for her to go outside, but she says she has found it "odd" having to remember how to do things like crossing the road, after so long stuck indoors.
04 Jun 2020
