Walker hurt intervening in alleged domestic abuse

Video

Rico Wojtulewicz was left bloodied after coming to the aid of a woman who was allegedly being attacked by a man on Hove Lawns, near Brighton.

He was out for a walk with his partner Helen along the seafront on Tuesday, and said he witnessed a man with his hands around the woman's throat, and saw him spit at her.

At 6ft 3in tall, Mr Wojtulewicz said he tried to pacify the man, and politely asked him to calm down. "Sometimes my height itself gets people to pause, but not this guy," he said.

Mr Wojtulewicz said he was glad to bear the brunt of the man's anger if it helped somebody else.