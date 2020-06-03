Centenarian fundraiser's Capt Tom-inspired walk

Centenarian fundraiser's Colonel Tom inspired walk
Even at 103, Joan Willett still enjoys a daily walk to keep fit.

Because of the lockdown she can no longer venture away from her Hastings care home, so she decided to tackle a steep hill in the grounds of the building.

Thanks to a suggestion from her carer and following the inspiration of Capt Tom Moore, she’s turned her daily constitutional into a fundraiser for the British Heart Foundation.

  • 03 Jun 2020
