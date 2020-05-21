Drawing inspiration from lockdown

Media player
Brighton portraitist meets neighbours through art
Lockdown has given Brighton artist Nick Sayers an inspired idea.
He is offering free portraits of his neighbours, sitting on their doorsteps and drawn from two metres away.
He hopes the project will become an exhibition and an important record of how the lockdown has affected his community.
21 May 2020
