Coronavirus: Family's heartache at funeral with handful of mourners
Diana Wilde, from Horsham, West Sussex, was not allowed to be with her mother, Iris Holdsworth, when she died in hospital.
Iris's friends and neighbours were then not allowed to attend her funeral.
Her family said it meant they felt they were unable to say goodbye properly and celebrate her life.
Funeral directors across the UK are trying to support families in the most testing of circumstances.
They are arranging around 50% more funerals than usual for this time of year.
20 May 2020
